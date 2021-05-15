Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.42. 52,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,129. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.18 and a 200 day moving average of $255.64. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 310,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 110.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.