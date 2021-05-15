Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of LYV opened at $85.80 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

