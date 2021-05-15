LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751,108 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $29,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,828 shares of company stock worth $5,146,579. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $72.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

