Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $390.78. 799,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,102. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.00 and its 200 day moving average is $358.00. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

