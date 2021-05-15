LSV Asset Management Buys 26,900 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in VSE were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a PE ratio of 436.54 and a beta of 1.64. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

