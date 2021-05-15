LSV Asset Management Sells 17,160 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $903.22 million, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

