LSV Asset Management Sells 9,038 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 2,889.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 138,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.