Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 95.6% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 41.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Stevens bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

