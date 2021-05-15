Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,475. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

