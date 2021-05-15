Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mack-Cali Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

CLI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE CLI opened at $16.85 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 251,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth $3,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

