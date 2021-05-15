Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.12 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.