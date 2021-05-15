Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $49.08. 2,077,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

