Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 3,673,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,022. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,207 shares of company stock worth $19,087,784. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

