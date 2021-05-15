Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,809,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,998.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,207 shares of company stock worth $19,087,784. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

