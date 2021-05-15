Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist downgraded Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,207 shares of company stock worth $19,087,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $10,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

