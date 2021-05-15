Main Street Banking Partners L Sells 5,473 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,805,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Main Street Banking Partners L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 16,996 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,118,336.80.

On Friday, February 26th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 4,713 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $306,627.78.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06.

Shares of BANF opened at $73.40 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

