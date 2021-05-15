Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.64

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.64 and traded as high as C$26.96. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.66, with a volume of 390,371 shares traded.

MFI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 29.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.