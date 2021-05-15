Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 593.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

