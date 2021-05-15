Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 352.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.19. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.