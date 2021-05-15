Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $377.97 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.53 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

