Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 729.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266,234 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

