Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
Match Group stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.
Match Group Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
