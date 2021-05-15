Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $15.25

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $15.94. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 1,269 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

