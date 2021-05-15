Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 186.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,152,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,945,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. As a group, analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 178,839 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

