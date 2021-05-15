MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,341 shares of company stock worth $5,184,961. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MXL opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.