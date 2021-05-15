McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

MUX stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,951 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.