MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.03 million.

MedAvail stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.