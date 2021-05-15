Medica Group (LON:MGP) Earns Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

LON MGP opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Wednesday. Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16). The stock has a market cap of £194.60 million and a P/E ratio of 36.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

