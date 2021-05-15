Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

