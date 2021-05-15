Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 673 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

