Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $80,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

