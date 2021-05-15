Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1,038.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $2,048,967. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AIMC stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

