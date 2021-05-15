Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in First Foundation by 98.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,819 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $520,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 125,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

