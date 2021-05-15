Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 15,691.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

