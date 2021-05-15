Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SMIZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $$8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.90.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.