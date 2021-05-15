MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1,800.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MELI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,323.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,523.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,600.06. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $764.27 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8,268.86 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.