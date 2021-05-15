Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.52. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. 29,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. Company insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

