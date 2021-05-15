Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.52. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. 29,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. Company insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.