Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

