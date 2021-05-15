MetaHash (MHC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.06 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $62.13 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.14 or 0.00577095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00238543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004732 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.01176582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.46 or 0.01193417 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,718,949,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,561,848 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

