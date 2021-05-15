MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MGEE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. 56,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,426. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $76.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

