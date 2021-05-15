MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of MGPI opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $1,030,475. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

