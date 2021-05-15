Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $180.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after acquiring an additional 571,067 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $55,483,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 81.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 700,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 315,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

