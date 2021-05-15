Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 17,469 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 181,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.