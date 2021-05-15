Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 7,844 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 163.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Krystal Biotech worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

