Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.