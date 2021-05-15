Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 30,517 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 400,599 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,464.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,062,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 994,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 173,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,727 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $51,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 416,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,376 shares of company stock valued at $171,107. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

