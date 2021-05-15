Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 9,865 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2,405.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLGT opened at $70.34 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $189.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

