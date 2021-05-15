Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.75 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.