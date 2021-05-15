Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 2,758 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $72,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

