MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.50 or 0.00017791 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $91.21 million and $140,660.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.45 or 0.00719016 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $968.25 or 0.02027055 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,733,049 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

